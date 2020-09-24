IA funds shrug off Covid-19 sell-off as retail assets return to 2019 peak

Responsible investment funds were the biggest winners of inflows, according to the IA.

UK retail funds in the Investment Association universe saw net sales of approximately £12.2bn between April and June, recovering funds under management (FUM) to its 2019 peak of £1.3trn, following a 14% dip in the March sell-off.

Investors pulled a record £9.7bn from IA funds in March amid the peak of the coronavirus-driven sell-off, which was roughly equivalent to total net inflows in the previous year, but returned to net inflows in each of the three months that followed, IA data shows.

Coronavirus: Waiting for the clouds to clear

The trade body's annual Investment Management Survey (IMS), published today (24 September) shows that the strong rebound in sales took total net retail inflows for the first half of 2020 to £8.6bn, compared to £3.5bn at the same time last year.

Fixed income funds were hardest hit by March outflows, accounting for 76% of total redemptions, which the IA attributed to the significant decline in equity markets during the month meaning it may have been "unattractive for investors to sell" equity funds.

All nine fixed income sectors recorded their highest ever outflow as a proportion of sector FUM in March.

However, the overall proportion of funds allocated to fixed income has grown to 20%, compared to 15% in 2005, while the overall allocation to equities has continued to fall.

Notably, indexing funds were able to pull in net inflows of £467m in March 2020, compared to £10.1bn of outflows from active funds, as they saw total FUM reach £230bn by the end of June.

The indexing funds market grew 26% in 2019, and has grown from 8% of total FUM in 2012 to 18% as of June.

Responsible investment funds were perhaps the biggest winners of inflows, with total FUM rising by 89% to £33bn from January 2019 to June 2020.

The funds saw net inflows in every month between the start of 2019 and June 2020, including in March when they secured an additional £124m in sales. In the first six months of 2020, net sales of responsible investment funds were four times higher than at the same time last year.

Active managers set to make strong post-coronavirus comeback

At the end of 2019, 38% of total assets under management were subject to ESG integration, which includes both pooled vehicles and segregated mandates, according to the IMS.

Chief executive of the IA Chris Cummings said: "The considerable growth in responsible and sustainable investing over the last 18 months, which has gathered even more strength through the pandemic, is a critical indicator of things to come."