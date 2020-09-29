Schroders and Man Group bosses prepare for 'messy markets' in Q4 2020

The CEOs of Man Group and Schroders have outlined what they expect from the final quarter of 2020, which is set for “messy markets” amid the US election and the end of the Brexit transition period.

Speaking at last week's City Week conference, CEO of Man Group Luke Ellis and CEO of Schroders Peter Harrison agreed Q4 is likely to encompass a lot of volatility in global markets owing to the uncertainty that lies ahead.

Ellis said: "The reality is the next three months are going to be an extremely noisy period.

Between the election in the US and Brexit, politics is going to dominate markets through the end of the year, and those are always messy markets."

Beleaguered UK equity markets still face uphill Brexit battle

With the transition period coming to an end on 31 December, the UK's departure from the European Union is now looking more likely than ever to depart on "hard Brexit" terms.

Similarly, amid polls indicating a Democratic victory in both the Presidential race and the Senate, the rhetoric from US President Donald Trump's White House has increasingly pointed to a November election that will not pass without controversy over the result.

Trump has indicated in the past he has little confidence voting can take place fairly and accurately, and has gone as far as to suggest he would not leave the Presidency in the face of defeat if there are questions as to the legitimacy of the vote.

Ellis said there is "not much point" in attempting to predict the outcome of Brexit negotiations or the result of the US election, and investors should attempt to "look through" the political "shouting and hollering".

However, he pointed to the relative underperformance of UK markets versus global peers in recent years, with the country effectively rendered "un-investible" for non-UK investors during the period, as evidence for potential outperformance from next year.

Ellis said: "There is a significant discount in the UK market at the moment, especially when you take into account the currency effect. The cheapness in UK assets will come to the fore."

Similarly, Harrison said Schroders "would not seek to move around £500bn on short term views of what politicians may or may not say" in a "very noisy" environment.

He added: "Currencies are going to take an awful lot of strain [for example], but [we are] staying clear about the long-term fundamentals of how economies are going to perform.

"We have already got very, very narrow markets at the moment, with huge dispersion between the winners and losers.

"That will probably be as important as the underlying trading environment."