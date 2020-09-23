H2O AM to reopen suspended funds

H2O Asset Management is set to lift the temporary suspension from seven funds on 13 October, more than a fortnight later than anticipated.

The seven funds - H2O Adagio, H2O Moderato, H2O MultiBonds, H2O Allegro, H2O Vivace, H2O MultiStrategies and H2O MultiEquities - were originally suspended on 28 August following the French regulator's request for Allegro, MultiBonds and MultStrategies to be suspended due to "significant exposure" to private securities.

Of its own volition, H2O extended the suspension to five other funds and said it expected the suspensions to last "around four weeks" while it created side pockets for the seven UCITS funds to hold the private securities.

The firm announced on 22 September that it expected the side-pocketing, which "effectively began this week", to be completed on 8 October, allowing the funds to reopen for daily dealings on 13 October after 12.30pm.

It added that the reason the funds will reopen later than anticipated is due to the "significant legal and operational work that is being achieved in order to split the current funds, create seven new funds and almost 100 new share-classes, and register them in different international jurisdictions".

H2O also explained that due to "complexity" the side-pocketing of the seven funds could not be completed on the same day, leaving it the choice of reopening the funds sequentially or en masse. It chose the latter option to preserve the "equal treatment" of unitholders.

The statement also noted that a separate communication will be issued "in the coming weeks" regarding H2O Fidelio and H2O Deep Value, which remain suspended.