Hawksmoor IM adds Parmenion's Neal Smith to distribution team

Hawksmoor Investment Management has hired Parmenion’s Neal Smith as head of distribution for the South West and Wales.

Smith joins the firm having spent almost 11 years as Parmenion's head of sales for the South West and Wales.

Smith, who will be based in Bristol, said he had "always felt there were clear synergies with my own work ethic and desire to support the professional financial planning community", having "got to know a number of the Hawksmoor team [members] over the past decade or so".

"After meeting Sarah Soar and listening to her plans, clear strategy and vision it became an obvious choice and I am delighted and honoured to be joining such a high calibre team," he added.

CEO Soar said: "One of Hawksmoor's strategic objectives is to expand our reach in delivering a top-quality service to the intermediary market.

"Neal's appointment constitutes a key hire for us in this regard, as we continue to strengthen our business development team. Neal is highly regarded by the financial planning community, and I am delighted to have him on the team."

Before joining Parmenion, Smith had headed Whitechurch Securities' distribution team for two and-a-half years. He previously worked for The Whitechurch Network as both head of compliance and then as IFA business development manager.