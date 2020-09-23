Candriam adds Comgest's Besedina to EM equity team

Candriam has added former Comgest portfolio manager Galina Besedina to its €2.5bn emerging markets equity team.

Besedina will join the Paris-based firm as senior EM equity analyst and portfolio manager and report to head of EM equity Jan Boudewijns.

The analyst joins after spending 12 years with Comgest, where she worked on the company's emerging markets strategy.

Boudewijns said: "Emerging market equity is a strategically important area for Candriam and we are continuing to invest in resources to further strengthen our offering. We look forward to welcoming Galina, whose specialism in the asset class will serve to reinforce our team."

Candriam said Besedina specialised in identifying strategic investment opportunities, working on product offerings and delivering business objectives. Besedina's experience also includes creation, construction, and management of long-term oriented, concentrated portfolios, based on fundamental analysis.

In the time Besedina worked at Comgest, its EM strategy grew from €2bn to €14bn in assets under management. Before joining Comgest, Besedina had been a research analyst at AXA Investment Managers.