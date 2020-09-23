RWC to replace Ninety One as manager of Temple Bar trust

RWC is set to replace Ninety One as the manager of the Temple Bar investment trust, following a spate of underperformance.

The board of the £623m trust confirmed in April that it would conduct a review of its management after Ninety One's Alastair Mundy took a leave of absence owing to poor health.

In a statement this morning the board confirmed that it had selected RWC because of its "sustainable value investment style".

Temple Bar's performance has been weak in recent times, with NAV falling 41%, 37.2% and 16.8% on a total return basis over one, three and five years respectively, according to Association of Investment Companies data.

Its total dividend for the year has been cut by 25% to 38.5p per share, but the board believes "it will be possible to renew dividend growth going forward".

The board's review acknowledged the value style is often "characterised by quite long periods of relative weakness followed by sharp periods of strong outperformance", but ultimately decided now is "not a time in the cycle of returns to abandon this value style bias".

Temple Bar's management will be headed up by RWC's Nick Purves and Ian Lance, each of whom has around 30 years investment experience.

The pair employ a long-term, value-oriented approach, which aims to take advantage of stock market over-reaction to enable them to purchase shares at a discount to their intrinsic value.

Commenting on their appointment, Purves and Lance said: "In our long investing career, we have seen three occasions when dislocation in the stock market has created the most exceptional opportunities for long term, value investors; post the technology bubble of the late nineties, coming out of the global financial crisis and today.

"We very much look forward to harnessing these opportunities for the benefit of the Temple Bar shareholders."

Temple Bar's objective of providing growth in income and capital to achieve a long-term return greater than the benchmark FTSE All-Share index, primarily through UK securities, will remain unchanged.

The change will be "effective on or around the end of October 2020", the board said, "at which time a further announcement will be made".

Chair of Temple Bar Arthur Copple said the selection of RWC is intended to "reinvigorate the trust and return it to its former position as one of the market leaders in the sector".

CEO of RWC Partners Dan Mannix added: "Our appointment comes at an interesting moment as investors consider whether there will be a change of leadership in equity markets, and where to allocate capital in a world of low interest rates and high valuations.

"Nick and Ian's track record of over twenty years is steeped in sustainable value; they are arguably one of the most experienced portfolio management partnerships in the industry and have always run money consistently to this ethos, regardless of wider market sentiment."

Ninety One said in a statement that it "respects the decision of the Temple Bar investment trust board in relation to the future investment management of the trust's portfolio", and will work with relevant parties to "ensure a smooth transition".

The trust is currently trading on a discount to NAV of 12.6%

Mundy departs

Separately, Ninety One confirmed that Alastair Mundy has returned to good health but will retire from the asset management industry to pursue a teaching career.

Co-CIO at Ninety One Domenico Ferrini said: "We are delighted that Alastair has regained his health and would like to take the opportunity to thank him for his enormous and valued contribution to Ninety One over two decades.

Mundy's Moment: The rise of private equity

"For 20 years Alastair has remained dedicated to his contrarian investment style and played a key role in the growth of our business. He will be greatly missed by the industry and his colleagues and we wish him every success as he embarks on a new trajectory".

Alessandro Dicorrado and Steve Woolley will continue to manage Ninety One's value investment strategies, including the UK Special Situations, UK Total Return and Global Special Situations funds, supported by Ninety One's eight-strong value team, led by Ferrini.