Fixed income flows continue to outweigh equity across active and passive funds

Fixed income flows outperformed equity in both open-ended funds and ETFs once again, gathering €10bn more over August, according to the latest Money Monitor from Lyxor ETF.

Open-ended funds recorded five times the flows of ETFs in fixed income, drawing €20.8bn compared to €4.4bn, for a total net new assets of €25.2bn across the asset class.

ESG ETFs receives record inflows while equities continue to lag fixed income

Global fixed income comprised the largest sector, with €10.5bn flowing into the space across August, followed by emerging markets, with €4.5bn, and euro fixed income, with €4bn, while USD debt lagged, with only €1.7bn.

The worst performing sector, both in fixed income and across the entire European fund market, was money market fixed income funds, which saw outflows of €13.1bn, the vast majority of which (€12.9bn) left open-ended funds.

Equity funds recorded total inflows of €15.2bn, with ETFs comprising a greater proportion of total assets than in the fixed income space, bringing €4bn alongside active funds' €11.2bn.

World equity outweighed all regions, recording total net new assets of €16.1bn, with US equity trailing far in second place with less than a tenth of that figure at €1.4bn.

Emerging market Asia equity placed third, with net new assets of €1bn, followed by emerging market equity's €0.6bn, which was equally comprised of open-ended funds and ETFs, while Europe equity saw the only outflows, losing €2.4bn.

US and China far exceeded the inflows of any other countries across equities, with the former just taking the top spot, while the UK continued to haemorrhage assets, with more than double the outflows of the next closest nation, France.

Globally, ecology and technology outpaced other sectors, with healthcare's third place seeing less than half the inflows of ecology's €2.2bn, while financials trailed with outflows of €0.2bn.

Commodities edged downwards, seeing outflows of €0.1bn across August as commodities ETPs inflows of €0.1bn was not enough to balance the €0.2bn outflows from open-ended funds, while smart beta ETFs also recorded negative flows of €0.7bn.

ESG ETFs continued its positive trend, recording inflows of €2.6bn, comprised of €1.8bn in equity and €0.8bn in fixed income products.