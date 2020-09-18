PIMCO adds Mathieu Clavel as European head of private credit

PIMCO has hired Mathieu Clavel from Sculptor Capital as head of private credit for Europe.

Clavel, who will become managing director and portfolio manager, will be based in London when he joins the US firm in 2021.

PIMCO said Clavel will build upon and manage its European special situations business, working closely with the firm's portfolio management team in its traditional, hedge fund and private strategy groups.

He will help to identify and capitalise on potential opportunities in private capital solutions, stressed and distressed corporate credit.

Clavel will also be responsible for continuing to develop PIMCO's deep bench of portfolio management expertise in this area and continuing the firm's strategic goal of hiring additional top industry talent into its private strategies business.

PIMCO CEO Emmanuel Roman said Clavel brings "deep experience in identifying, analysing and executing investment opportunities in stressed and distressed credit in Europe, the Middle East and Asia across a wide range of sectors".

"We are excited to have Mathieu join our talented portfolio management team in identifying the excellent opportunities we see in stressed and distressed corporate credit."

CIO Dan Ivascyn added the hire was a "critical part" of PIMCO's focus on "further developing our special situations platform in Europe as part of our broader focus on opportunistic and alternative strategies for clients".

Jamie Weinstein, managing director and head of corporate special situations, said: "The dislocation in global markets has created excellent investment opportunities in stressed and distressed corporate credit and Mathieu's deep expertise in this space will provide our clients with tremendous value."

Clavel had been head of European and Asian corporate credit and co-head of Europe at hedge fund Sculptor Capital for 11 years, joining when the firm was named Och-Ziff Capital Management.

He focused on identifying and executing investment opportunities in European, Middle Eastern and Asian credit, particularly stressed and distressed credit across a broad range of sectors at Sculptor.

He had previously worked in similar roles at Silver Point Capital, GSC Group and Schroder Salomon Smith Barney.