Man Group commences $100m share buyback programme

Man Group is set to commence a share buyback programme valued at up to $100m for around 66 million shares

The $108bn AUM asset management giant led by CEO Luke Ellis revealed in a stock exchange announcement this morning (18 September) that the programme will run from today through to 17 September 2021.

Man Group duo: 'Helicopter money' policies could spell 'trouble' for multi-asset funds

Man Group, which has a market cap of £1.7bn, said the purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce its share capital, with repurchased shares set to be cancelled, and to enable the firm to meet obligations arising from employee share option programmes or other allocations of shares to employees.

Shares repurchased for the purpose of allocating to staff, including members of the administrative, management or supervisory bodies of Man Group, will be held in treasury.

The share purchases will take place in open market transactions and "may be made from time to time", Man Group said, depending on market conditions, share price, trading volume and other factors.

Do Covid-19 subsidies threaten shareholder value?

Man Group, which has appointed J.P. Morgan Securities to manage the programme, said the decision was in line with its policy to "distribute capital to shareholders while maintaining a prudent balance sheet after taking into account required capital and potential strategic opportunities".

The group's share price is down 27.7% year-to-date and 26.7% over five years.