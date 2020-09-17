Ex-Columbia Threadneedle EMEA CIO Burgess takes advisory role with Tulchan

Burgess left Columbia Threadneedle last October after nine years as its deputy global CIO and CIO for EMEA

Former Columbia Threadneedle CIO Mark Burgess has been appointed as senior adviser at Tulchan Communications, replacing incumbent Jonathan Baines who will step down in March 2021.

Tulchan said Burgess would "initially" join as senior adviser, working with the firm three days a week and fully engaging with its clients.

Burgess left Columbia Threadneedle in October after nine years as its deputy global CIO and CIO for EMEA, having been head of equities at Legal & General Investment Management for the previous nine years.

Tulchan said Burgess had also been at the forefront of the development of the Governance Code alongside other practises that have characterised London's capital markets, including being a board member of The Investor Forum.

Burgess said he was "enormously excited to have this opportunity to forge a close working relationship with [Tulchan]".

"I am particularly excited to have the opportunity to deploy my markets, governance and client expertise in a new field and hope to be able to add further value to Tulchan's clients and the wider firm," he added.

Senior partner at Tulchan Andrew Grant said Burgess brings "very significant experience of the investment process and on engaging with companies on governance issues".

"We anticipate clients will welcome his advice on developing a compelling investment case and their engagement with shareholders," Grant continued. "For those clients who are engaged in either an M&A transaction or an IPO we believe his experience and insight will be of particular value.

"Our ambition as a firm is to continue to build London's pre-eminent communications advisory team.

"We have a strong record of giving the executives and the boards of our clients bespoke, experienced advice on how to best engage with, and communicate to, their most important stakeholders - particularly at critical times. Mark will be a significant addition to our advisory capabilities and experience."

Baines has served as senior adviser at Tulchan since 2015 and will stand down at the end of the company's financial year in March 2021. Tulchan said Baines had been "a wonderful colleague and contributed in so many ways". "We will miss working with him and wish him every success in the future." Baines has also served as senior adviser for Citigroup for five years.