UK Mortgages defends decision to reject M&G offer

UK Mortgages (UKML) had extensive conversations with investors before rejecting a takeover approach from M&G Investment Management, according to manager Rob Ford.

M&G criticised the UKML board for rebuffing an offer of 70p per share made on behalf of the M&G Specialty Finance fund, claiming it did not allow shareholders "sufficient time to evaluate the offer".

However, speaking to Investment Week, TwentyFour Asset Management's Ford called the bid "an opportunistic approach".

Ford said M&G had approached the board privately with a 67p bid, which had been rejected before it was made public on 20 July "on the basis of a material undervaluation" with the net asset value (NAV) trading around 80p per share. M&G returned 24 days later with a follow-up offer of 70p, which was also quickly shunned, with M&G criticising UKML's "immediate rejection".

But once the 67p bid had been made public, Ford said "the board spent the next month having consultation with shareholders".

"Myself, the chair and other members of the board had a huge number of calls, some of which we did together, some we did individually; some clients wanted to speak to us separately, some wanted to speak to us together," said Ford.

"Do not get me wrong, of course one or two asked us to engage with M&G… especially those that might have bought shares in the 50s when the market was depressed.

"But, on balance, the feedback the board took was shareholders felt that if we were to engage with M&G it was not at 70p."

Further, the board listened to feedback from investors and instigated a strategic review with "every single option considered", the result of which is still to be published.

One issue highlighted was low levels of liquidity in smaller trusts like UKML, which has a market capitalisation of £183.5m. Ford noted that the best way to gain liquidity was to grow by raising capital and trading at a small premium, "but you cannot do that in an instant".

The fund currently trades on a 15% discount.

The trust has had a series of setbacks since its oversubscribed 2015 IPO, stemming from market volatility which made it harder to deploy the £250m it raised.

"Our original premise did not work out as well as we hoped," Ford admitted. "In the early stages, we were happy [with our progress]… [until] in early 2016 markets were quite volatile… and when market volatility calmed down in May 2016… we had the Brexit vote… which changed the landscape."

Emergency rate cuts and the introduction of the term funding scheme saw mortgage rates fall to near-zero. This impacted prospective portfolios' net interest margins and "meant the economics we designed the fund around no longer worked anywhere near as well as we hoped".