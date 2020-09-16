HSBC GAM appoints head of fixed income ESG and green research

HSBC Global Asset Management (HSBC GAM) has appointed Rachida Mourahib as its head of fixed income ESG and green research, effective immediately.

Based in Paris and reporting to Tina Radovic, global head of credit research, Mourahib will support all fixed income teams with ESG integration and engagement alongside delivering thematic ESG research.

HSBC GAM appoints Prenevost as head of UK multi-asset

She will also take responsibilities for the firm's global ESG fixed income and green bond approval committees.

Mourahib joined the firm in 2006 as an ESG analyst and has also worked as both an equity and credit analyst, specialising in pharmaceuticals and local authorities. Prior to this she served as an ESG and corporate governance analyst at BNP Paribas Asset Management.

HSBC GAM announces 'new generation' of sustainable equity ETFs

Xavier Baraton, global CIO, fixed income, private debt and alternatives, said: "Rachida's appointment reinforces our commitment to constantly enhance ESG integration and further support the resilience and performance of clients' portfolios.

"This role will also support our objective to provide our clients with pioneering solutions to enable them to make sustainable investments, notably in the transition to a lower carbon economy."