Citi Research poaches head of ESG from M&G

Citi Research has hired former head of responsible investment and ESG at M&G Investments Anita McBain, who joins the firm from 21 September.

In her new role as managing director, head of EMEA ESG research, McBain will work closely with global teams to reinforce Citi's research in ESG as related practices and themes "continue to grow within the asset management industry".

At M&G, McBain led the integration of ESG into both the internal and external investment process, working alongside the equity and fixed income investment teams, client asset owners and corporates on issues surrounding climate change, along with broader sustainability themes.

Prior to this, she held various roles across buy- and sell-side firms including BNP Paribas, ECM Asset Management, Permian Global and Deutsche Bank, where she began her career.

Andrew Pitt, global head of Citi Research and Global Insights, and ICG head of research and content said: "Anita will significantly strengthen our ESG research presence. Citi Research & Global Insights has demonstrated longstanding commitment to leading ESG analysis, with 15 years of continued investment in this space, recognised by top-ranked positions in external polls and award-wining research."