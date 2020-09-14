Investment Company of the Year Awards: Nominate now for Rising Star of the Year Award

Investment Week is calling for nominations for its new Rising Star of the Year Award as part of the Investment Company of the Year Awards 2020, in association with the AIC.

The Rising Star of the Year Award is an individual award aimed at highlighting the achievements of newer members of the industry and the skills they can bring to the sector.

The accolade is open to nominees with a maximum of six years' experience in the investment company industry. Individuals can nominate themselves or be nominated by colleagues.

Nominees can work in a range of roles connected to investment trusts and VCTs including fund management, product selection, research, investor relations, marketing or distribution.

Judges will consider professional progression and performance but will also take into account factors, including passion for the sector; excellence in their role; improvements to existing processes or products; engagement in industry-wide initiatives; and helping promote the investment company sector more widely.

To make a nomination, contact [email protected] by 9 October providing the following information: name of nominee; company name; job role; number of years in the industry; and a short statement of no more than 200 words explaining why they should win this award this year.

Click here for more information about the awards and to see the finalists.