Impax appoints former Hermes EOS co-head as senior client director

Impax Asset Management has hired former Hermes EOS co-head Emma Hunt as senior client director.

Impax said Hunt will be responsible for overseeing the firm's segregated mandates, its fund clients and strategic distribution partners.

Hunt will join the firm immediately and report to executive director for marketing and business development Meg Brown.

Brown said Hunt had an "impressive track record working at the forefront of developments in stewardship, ESG, and sustainable investment".

"We are always looking at ways of deepening our partnerships with our clients and achieving their investment objectives and I am confident Emma will make an invaluable contribution as Impax continues to expand," she added.

Hunt said: "I have known Impax for many years and am delighted to now be joining the team.

"The firm's pioneering investment philosophy, which intentionally directs capital towards companies benefiting from the transition to a more sustainable economy, is more relevant today than ever before.

"I am looking forward to continuing to build and strengthen Impax's long-standing client relationships in the European and Asia-Pacific regions."

Hunt has been running her own consultancy firm, Hunt Advisory Ltd since 2018, according to her LinkedIn profile, working with firms that "want to hasten the integration of the principles and practices of Impact, ESG, stewardship and sustainability into the way they operate".

She has also served as non-executive director for Carbon Tracker Initiative, a non-profit think tank researching the impact of climate change on financial markets.

Hunt had previously been head of responsible investment at St James's Place Wealth Management for 12 months, joining after almost two years as co-head of EOS at Hermes IM, now Federated Hermes.

Other head of responsible investment roles Hunt has held include with Willis Towers Watson and Mercer Investments, roles she held for around five years each.