Asset management industry must 'do more' to tackle racial and climate inequalities - MP

The UK investment industry has been urged to “do more” to tackle racial inequalities, as well as to "protect our climate and the societies that depend on it" by City Minister John Glen.

Glen said he welcomed steps taken by the industry on sustainability and responsible investing issues, but said there were more changes that could be implemented for the good of "the environment… society… the economy, but also… for you and your clients".

Speaking at the Investment Association's Sustainable & Responsible Investment Conference, Glen said: "For our climate, there is more for you to do in making your own net zero commitments; by supporting accurate disclosures through TCFD, financing green projects and moving away from the polluting growth models of the past.

"While it can be more difficult to measure our social impacts, they are just as important as environmental considerations. This was highlighted most recently by intense debate about racial equality and issues with working conditions here in the UK.

"Investors are waking up to the role they have to play in promoting fair pay, improving the treatment of employees and reducing social inequality, but the sector must do more to fulfil its key role in facilitating this demand for social change."

Changes, Glen added, would, in turn, help to build and capitalise on the global market for sustainability and responsible investment, while also strengthening the UK's position as a leading financial centre.

The economic secretary to the Treasury told IA members he welcomed the industry body's recently published Responsible Investment Framework, aimed at addressing the lack of common language and standards for sustainability and responsible investing.

A key part of the financial sector's strategy, he continued, "must be to build upon our strengths in sustainability and responsible investment in order to tackle the challenges facing our world today, and to take advantage of the opportunities that come with it".

"Sustainability and responsible investment continues to be at the top of my agenda," Glen, who heads up the Government's Asset Management Taskforce, said.

"The investment management sector's work in this area will be especially important as the UK looks to deepen its relationship with international partners and further strengthen the UK's position as a leading global financial hub, as we build back better and greener.

"Part of that will be our ambition for inter-operable global standards to drive forward the transition to net zero while providing the opportunity for UK asset managers to become global leaders in this field - capturing the opportunity from green finance within the UK market.

"To this end, I have been clear that at the very least, we will match the ambition of the EU Sustainable Finance Action Plan, and we will say more about that in due course.

"Recent events have illustrated just how vital this agenda is. Although tackling Covid-19 remains the government's priority, having thrown into sharp relief the importance of the S in ESG, the climate crisis has not gone away, and it is more important than ever that we take environmental, social and governance factors into account as we rebuild our country."