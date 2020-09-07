Capital Group hires from BlackRock for newly-created role

Alexandra Haggard will oversee the expansion of Capital Group's investment services in Europe and Asia

Capital Group has appointed Alexandra Haggard from BlackRock as head of product and investment services for Europe and Asia, based in London.

In the newly-created role, she will oversee the strategy and expansion of Capital Group's investment services in Europe and Asia, reporting to head of Europe and Asia client group Guy Henriques.

At BlackRock, she was global head of equity product and EMEA head of strategic pricing and, prior to that, was chief executive of Stamford Associates.

Capital Group, which runs more than US$1.9trn in assets under management, said that Haggard will lead a team of product specialists who support the business with product development and investment expertise across its range of equity, fixed income and multi-asset funds for clients in Europe and Asia, including the build out of its solutions business and the growth of the client analytics group.

Henriques said: "Investing in our Europe and Asia business is a strategic priority in Capital Group's long-term growth plans. We've made significant strides in growing our business across both regions and plan to continue building on these efforts to serve clients in the years ahead."

Haggard added: "I am delighted to join a firm focused on long-term investing and with more than 85 years of investment experience.

"I look forward to supporting the growth plans for Europe and Asia, including channel expansion for our financial intermediary and institutional client base."

In June, Capital Group hired Jessica Ground from Schroders, with responsibility for incorporating its ESG approach into its investment process globally.