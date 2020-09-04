Florence Barjou appointed Lyxor CIO

Lyxor Asset Management has appointed Florence Barjou as chief investment officer, succeeding outgoing CIO Guillaume Lasserre, who is leaving the company after 11 years to "pursue new opportunities".

Barjou, who takes up the role form 5 October, first joined Lyxor in 2006 as a global macro strategist and portfolio manager, before being appointed head of multi-asset in 2013 and deputy CIO in 2015.

She began her industry career at BNP Paribas in 2001.

Lionel Paquin, CEO of Lyxor Asset Management, said: "For the past 15 years, Florence has been one of the outstanding talents of Lyxor's portfolio management teams. In her successive roles, she has contributed to the expansion of our active management and strategic allocation franchises.

"As CIO, Florence will show complete dedication to serving our clients at a time when experience, rigour and conviction are invaluable assets."