Canada Life Investments rebrands to Canada Life Asset Management

Canada Life Investments has rebranded itself to Canada Life Asset Management as part of a company-wide "reimagining" of its services and operations.

The rebrand is part of Canada Life's goal to be "refreshingly different" as it seeks to be "the natural choice for long-term investors".

It will continue to manage its £40bn assets under management across fixed income, equities and UK property, along with its suite of multi-asset funds.

David Marchant, chief investment officer of Canada Life Asset Management, said: "Over the last 100 years, Canada Life has proven itself as an asset manager that is committed to the long-term needs of our investors.

"The strength of our global heritage means we have the highest standards of financial strength and stability. Our straightforward and clear approach to asset management supports our decision to rename as Canada Life Asset Management.

"This commitment to our clients has made us the asset manager of choice amongst those who value transparent, robust fund management."