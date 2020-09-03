Kleinwort Hambros appoints Kamal as CIO

Kleinwort Hambros has promoted Fahad Kamal to become chief investment officer for the firm, replacing Mouhammed Choukeir, who took over as chief executive in June.

Kamal had been the firm's chief market strategist for two years before taking on the new role in September 2020. He had also served as chair of Kleinwort Hambros' investment committee, a role that has seen him execute "a variety of CIO-level responsibilities", the firm said.

Kleinwort added Kamal would continue to lead the strategy and portfolio construction teams, which are responsible for defining the company's asset allocation and maintaining recommended asset allocations.

CEO Choukeir said Kamal's "extensive experience with the bank will ensure we deliver investment expertise that meets our clients' needs".

Kamal said: "Being part of the investment leadership team for the last eight years has allowed me to get an understanding of our client's needs and play an integral role in defining Kleinwort Hambros's industry-leading proposition.

"The bank holds a position in the sector with its heritage, service and performance which I look forward to carrying forward."

Kamal joined Kleinwort in 2012 as market strategist, before becoming senior market strategist in 2015 and chief market strategist three years later.

Choukeir had been promoted to CEO of the firm in June, having previously served as deputy CEO and CIO. He joined Kleinwort Benson in 2011 from Morgan Stanley.