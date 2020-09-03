RSMR launches Active 2-10 Portfolios for advisers

Research house and fund ratings group RSMR has expanded its discretionary offering with the launch of a range of nine portfolios constructed from RSMR-rated funds and targeting different risk profiles.

The Active 2-10 Portfolios combine strategic asset allocation, including input from specific third parties, with RSMR's fund selection and portfolio construction methodology.

RSMR said that its new range is predominantly built from RSMR-rated funds that have been blended to produce different levels of risk to suit a range of investors and are available across multiple wrap platforms.

RSMR launches DFM Academy

The asset allocations increase in volatility incrementally over the nine risk profiles, based on a medium to long-term view, with assets split into the broad categories of fixed interest, equities, alternative investments, cash and property.

All portfolios will be monitored and adjusted on an ongoing basis by RSMR, which will use the appropriate Investment Association sector averages as benchmarks, providing comparisons with similar portfolios from other investment managers.

The Active 2-10 Portfolios will carry a portfolio management fee of 0.18%, including VAT, while the OCF will range from 0.47% for Active 2 and 0.87% for Active 10.

Ken Rayner, director at RSMR, said: "RSMR has been working hard, with partner Benchmark Capital, to deliver a solution that brings together the research resources available to both companies.

"The Active 2-10 Portfolio range is our new discretionary offering which harnesses these assets into a set of portfolios that can cover a range of risk profiles within a carefully constructed framework and set of parameters, allowing the portfolios to be filled with fully-researched, high conviction fund ideas from our list of rated funds."

RSMR added that the new range will help to simplify the advice process for financial advisers.

"We feel that this new offering gives advisers direct access to our expertise and research capabilities in a very competitive cost structure," Rayner said.

In June, RSMR launched a DFM Academy to help advisers in their selection process.