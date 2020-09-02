EdenTree IM hires HSBC GAM's Andy Clark as new CEO

Edentree Investment Management has appointed former HSBC Global Asset Management head Andy Clark to become its new chief executive.

Clark will take over from acting CEO Sue Round when he joins on 14 September, with Round continuing in her role as deputy chairman of EdenTree alongside running the firm's Amity UK fund.

EdenTree said Clark would be tasked with taking it into its "next phase of growth, as it seeks to expand its influence in the responsible and sustainable investment space".

Clark will also join the group management board of EdenTree's parent company Ecclesiastical Insurance.

Clark said he had been struck by the "strong culture at EdenTree of existing to contribute to the greater good of society, not just in terms of investment strategy but also in its unique charitable ownership structure".

"This leads to a proven authenticity, which clients want to see from their investment manager," Clarkc added. "The business has set a strong growth mandate and I cannot wait to get started with my colleagues to ensure EdenTree continues to lead, innovate and grow."

Group CEO at Ecclesiastical Mark Hews said it was an "incredibly exciting time for the business and for the industry, with the tremendous growth in interest we are seeing for responsible and sustainable investing".

"EdenTree has led the market for more than 30 years under Sue's guidance, and Andy was the stand-out candidate to take on the baton and embrace the future opportunities available to the business."

Clark had served as CEO at HSBC GAM for eight years before leaving in April, having spent the previous seven years at the firm as both head of EMEA wholesale and managing director for the UK business. Before joining HSBC GAM, Clark had been CEO and head of retail distribution at DWS Investments.