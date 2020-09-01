Tilney Smith & Williamson appoints first chief commercial director

Tilney Smith & Williamson has hired US funds industry executive John Bunch to the newly created position of chief commercial director (CCD).

Bunch will lead the firm's "client facing practitioners", which includes over 290 investment managers and 265 financial planners, and will be responsible for revenue and profitability across the business.

With overall responsibilities for client service outcomes and experience, he will be accountable for client facing new business development, local marketing initiatives across the regions and the pricing framework for Tilney Smith & Williamson.

Bunch joins Tilney Smith & Williamson, which today (1 September) completed its £47bn AUM merger, from his role as COO and executive vice president of US advice firm Edelman Financial Engines.

In his previous role he led the successful integration of the firm's financial advice business model of with the Edelman Financial Services adviser network.

Prior to its acquisition by Edelman Financial Engines, Bunch was CEO of The Mutual Fund Store.

During a career spanning over 30 years Bunch, who will relocate to the UK for his new role, was also previously president of client services for TD Ameritrade and executive vice president at TD Waterhouse.

Tilney Smith & Williamson CEO Chris Woodhouse said: "John is a highly experienced financial services leader with an impressive track record of bringing businesses together and motivating teams of professionals to deliver a great service for clients and achieve commercial success.

"He brings to the table invaluable insights gained from the US, the world's largest wealth management market, including first-hand experience of harnessing new technologies to support both clients and advisers."

Legg Mason's head of wealth management distribution O'Donnell leaves following Franklin Templeton buyout

Bunch added: "The recently completed merger of two well-established firms has created a formidable UK financial services business with an unrivalled proposition in the UK.

"The growth opportunities for Tilney Smith & Williamson are superb and look forward to working with the leadership team and all of our client-facing professionals and support teams to ensure that we deliver a great range of services to both existing and new clients and take the business forward to further success."