AXA IM launches first multi-asset impact fund

AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM) has launched the AXA WF Multi Asset Optimal Impact fund to expand its responsible investment proposition.

The fund, part of its impact investing range, invests in securities which demonstrate a positive social and environmental impact while aiming to generate performance based on strong convictions and "flexible approach to navigating the changing macroeconomic environment".

AXA said the fund had been awarded the French SRI (Socially Responsible Investment) label.

The fund is especially focused on climate change, according to the fun manager, as well as social themes including health and human capital.

AXA added the fund can invest from 0% to 100% in debt securities, including inflation-linked, green, social and sustainable bonds, and from 0% to 75% in equities.

"This leeway could help to capture growth upside when markets are improving, and may limit downside risks when markets are in decline," it said.

Managed by Serge Pizem, head of multi-asset at AXA IM, and his team, the fund is part of the Optimal Income range and 5% of its management fees will be donated to charities, as announced by AXA IM for its impact fund range in May.

Pizem said: "From both investors and companies, there is an undoubtable rising of awareness of the challenges facing society today from all areas of the ESG spectrum.

"The Multi Asset Optimal Impact fund focuses on finding businesses that are committed to create positive and measurable impacts on our society, in line with our impact investing approach.

"By integrating positive ESG criteria, and excluding certain assets, the impact investing element of the fund covers a broad range of complex social and environmental objectives that aim to build a better future, while our multi-asset approach gives us the ability to adapt allocation to the evolution of financial markets.

"In a nutshell, the objective of the fund is to be good for the people and good for the planet."

