Martin Gilbert joins board of PGA European Tour

Former chair and co-CEO of Aberdeen Standard Investments Martin Gilbert has been appointed as a non-executive director to the board of the PGA European Tour.

His relationship with the organisers of some of the world's most prestigious golf tours began in a professional sense when Aberdeen Asset Management became the title sponsor of the Scottish Open in 2012 (which this year will take place in October as opposed to the typical July date due to coronavirus), but he has had a personal relationship with the sport for longer still.

Gilbert said: "I am very much looking forward to this new chapter in my career. Business and golf have been two of the main passions in my life and so to be able to combine them in this position is very appealing.

"Under the leadership of David Williams and Keith Pelley, the European Tour has made great strides in many areas in recent years and I look forward to doing everything I can to assist them and the Tour in that forward momentum."

David Williams, chair of the European Tour, added: "I am delighted to welcome Martin to the Board of the European Tour. His support for the European Tour and the Ladies European Tour over the years is appreciated and his career in international business and finance, combined with his wide ranging Board experience, will be of immense value as we chart the European Tour's future direction."

This role marks the fifth board appointment beyond ASI for Gilbert, who is also chairman of Revolut, Toscafund and The Oil & Gas Technology Centre, as well as senior independent director at Glencore.