Hargreaves Lansdown hires BBC journalist Susannah Streeter as senior analyst

Hargreaves Lansdown has appointed BBC journalist and anchor Susannah Streeter as senior investment and market analyst at the Bristol-based investment platform.

Streeter brings over two decades of journalistic experience to the firm, most recently from the BBC, where she spent 17 years, ending her time as anchor of the flagship daily business news programme, World Business Report on both the BBC World Service and BBC World TV.

She also regularly hosted other BBC shows including Business Matters, Business Live and Talking Business and held roles at ITN and Channel One TV, the UK's first 24 hour cable local news service.

Streeter has "extensive experience" covering technology stocks and the retail sector, along with a keen interest in aviation, airlines and the aerospace industry, following her time as an RAF Reserve Squadron Leader.

Danny Cox, head of communications at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: "Susannah is a well-known and highly regarded analyst and broadcast journalist. She joins us from the BBC where she has spent the last 15 years presenting business news across various programmes and channels including World Business Report, Business Matters, BBC Breakfast, Newsnight and the BBC Budget programme.

"In her role, Susannah will produce analysis and commentary across a broad range of subjects including stocks, financial markets and economics. Her addition to the team will strengthen our depth of experience and knowledge and support the expansion of our commentary across the media."

Streeter added: "I am really excited to be joining Hargreaves Lansdown, a company that I have watched become such an enormous success in my home city of Bristol.

"I am looking forward to bringing my expertise in covering financial and economic news as a broadcaster and journalist to this widely respected savings and investment platform."