Senior partner Walker exits Sarasin after ten years

Sarasin & Partners' head of third-party funds and senior associate partner Lucy Walker has left the firm after a decade.

Walker did not reveal her next permanent move, but in a post on Linkedin said she had "some… exciting plans" lined up.

She was appointed as a non-executive director of Aurora Investment Trust in December 2019, a role she will continue in. In addition, Walker carries out roles with two charitable foundations.

"I feel so fortunate to have worked with some incredible people, many of whom have become friends," she wrote.

"When I joined, the firm had only a small exposure to third-party funds and I leave having helped build processes and what is now a significant investment in alternatives.

"I am really enjoying my NED role at Aurora Investment Trust and will continue my work with SportsAid and KEEN London. I have some other exciting plans so watch this space."

Walker joined Sarasin in 2011 as third-party fund analyst, before graduating to senior fund analyst. She was made associate partner and fund manager in 2014, becoming senior associate partner four years later. In 2016, she was appointed to head up the firm's third-party funds business.

She had co-managed the £33.6m Sarasin Fund of Funds Global Equity mandate with Adil Alaoui since November 2013 and the £21m Sarasin Fund of Funds Global Diversified Growth offering since December 2014.

Walker joined Sarasin from HSBC Asset Management, where she had worked for two years as an analyst.