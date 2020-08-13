Research team grows at GAM Star Credit Opportunities

Atlanticomnium, manager of the GAM Star Credit Opportunities strategy, has expanded its research team with the appointment of Anthony Giret as credit analyst.

Reporting to Romain Miginiac, head of research, Giret will focus on corporates, particularly the hybrid debt of investment grade issuers, as part of the wider team's efforts across the capital structure of banks, insurers and corporates.

GAM issues fourth profit warning in two years

Giret joins the Geneva-based team from Spread Research, where he served seven years as a credit analyst, predominantly covering corporate bonds in the European high yield market.

Anthony Smouha, CEO of Atlanticomnium and manager of GAM Star Credit Opportunities, said: "Anthony brings strong credit analysis experience and he will add greater depth and breadth to our team of analysts.

"His appointment and the expansion of the research team represents our continued commitment to delivering for our clients."