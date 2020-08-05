Mediolanum adds Saunderson House's McKenna to multi-manager team

Irish asset manager Mediolanum International Funds (MIFL) has added Saunderson House's Patrick McKenna to its multi-manager team.

McKenna, who will serve as equity portfolio manager, will report to Eoin Donegan, head of Mediolanum's equity multi manager portfolio management team, and will be based in Dublin.

The move comes following the recent hire of David Whitehead in a similar role to McKenna, alongside the addition of a new head of equities in Abu Dhabi Investment Authority's Terry Ewing.

Quilter Cheviot expands investment management team

McKenna's focus will primarily be on portfolio management across Mediolanum's multi-manager strategies, the company said. He will work closely with the manager selection team, as well as being involved in all areas of the investment process, including asset allocation, fund selection and portfolio construction.

MIFL CIO Christophe Jaubert said McKenna was "a valuable addition" to the firm's multi-manager team, noting he had "investment, research, selection and portfolio construction skills and track record to play a role in the wider investment team and capability".

"We believe that our success in hiring such great professionals is proof positive of our growth ambitions, and is evidence that we can attract the best talent available in the marketplace," Jaubert added.

Odey Asset Management hires head of institutional business

McKenna had led Saunderson House's manager selection and macroeconomic research on European, Asian and emerging market equities.

Before joining the wealth manager, he had served Aon by managing institutional portfolios for clients such as defined benefit pension schemes and large government-backed investment programmes. He started his career at Goldman Sachs.