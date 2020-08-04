Quilter Cheviot expands investment management team

Quilter Cheviot has hired Richard Pemberton as an executive director in its investment management team.

Based in Jersey, Pemberton returns to the firm where he began his career from Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management, where he served as investment director of fixed income, responsible for the company's bond fund, among other large bespoke mandates. He has also held roles with TEAM Asset Management and Arc Securities.

Pemberton will report to Tim Childe, head of Quilter Cheviot's Jersey office and international, who said of his appointment: "We are delighted to welcome Richard back to Quilter Cheviot; he returns as a specialist in lower risk investment solutions and will bolster our offering in this space having built a solid reputation in delivering consistent returns over the last 20 years.

"I have no doubt that his knowledge and expertise will further strengthen our team here in Jersey and enable us to continue to deliver an excellent service to our clients both locally and internationally."

Pemberton added: "I am thrilled to have come full circle and to once again be part of the Quilter Cheviot team; it is great to see how this renowned business has thrived in recent years, all while keeping its clients' needs at the forefront of everything it does.

"We are in the midst of an unnerving time for investors; however, clients should be reassured that thanks to its rigorous investment process, the team at Quilter Cheviot has successfully negotiated the extreme volatility in markets this year."