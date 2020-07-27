HSBC GAM hires EMD head from BNP Paribas

HSBC Global Asset Management has hired Luther Bryan Carter from BNP Paribas Asset Management as its new head of global emerging markets debt, reporting to global CIO fixed income, private debt and alternatives Xavier Baraton.

Current EMD head Nishant Upadhyay will stay with HSBC GAM, focusing on fixed income investment platform projects.

Carter will be based in London and head up HSBC GAM's global EMD team, managing its investment process and portfolios.

HSBC GAM unveils new passive EM debt fund

Baraton said Carter had "a strong track record in the industry", adding he would "play a leading role in strengthening our EMD investment process".

"Global EMD remains our key capability and Bryan's appointment is testament to our commitment to managing these assets with the skill expertise and stewardship that our clients expect," he added.

Carter joined BNP Paribas AM in February 2016 as head of EM fixed income, where he hired and led a team of 16 and significantly increased the firm's EMD asset base, HSBC GAM said in a release.

HSBC GAM appoints global head of external wholesale

Before joining BNP, Carter spent nine years at Arcadian Asset Management, managing the firm's EMD and global absolute return bond portfolios. He previously had been an economist at the US Treasury department and T. Rowe Price.