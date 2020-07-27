Fulcrum to launch two spin-out funds from Diversified Absolute Return strategy

Fulcrum Asset Management will launch its Equity Dispersion and Thematic Equity Market Neutral (TEMN) funds on 31 July and 3 August respectively, with anticipated assets under management of $110m and $120m each.

The funds, which are two existing strategies within the firm's £943m Diversified Absolute Return portfolio, have been created to meet client demand.

Fulcrum Equity Dispersion, which has been a strategy within DAR for the past three years, will be launched as a fund in its own right due to its strong performance during volatile periods - including during the mass market sell-off in March this year.

Lyxor expands core ETF range with global government bond fund

Managed by Stephen Crewe, the fund has long volatility exposure to large-cap global equities and "positive carry characteristics". It has been created to offer investors portfolio diversification and has a correlation of 10% to equities and zero to fixed income.

Fulcrum Thematic Equity Market Neutral, which has a 15% correlation to global equities, has been created to "build out" Fulcrum's thematic equity capability.

Managed by Fawaz Chaudhry, the beta-neutral fund will offer investors exposure to 20 to 30 long-term global themes. The strategy has existed within Fulcrum's DAR fund for two years.

Andrew Stevens, co-founder and CEO of Fulcrum, said: "It is testament to our investment team that client demand has led us to create two new funds of existing strategies, both with significant launch AUM. We believe that the current and future market environment will be fertile for these strategies."

The funds will be Luxembourg registered SICAVs, and available throughout most major European jurisdictions.