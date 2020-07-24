Federated Hermes completes expansion of $1trn stewardship team

Federated Hermes has finished expanding its EOS stewardship team, with 13 new hires across the US and UK teams this year as well as two responsible property specialists and three people in its responsibility office.

The firm now has more than 60 employees working across its stewardship and responsibility teams, although it is placing greater emphasis on expanding its capabilities in the US due to growing demand for ESG products.

Since July 2018, EOS has added a further $500bn of assets under advice, surpassing the $1trn mark during Q1 this year.

Federated Hermes adds to impact team with Jupiter hire

Saker Nusseibeh, CEO, international at Federated Hermes, said: "Active stewardship; high active share; and the integration of ESG, alongside traditional performance factors, have long been at the heart of our investment philosophy.

"We pioneered this approach as it is integral to achieving sustainable wealth creation on behalf of our clients and central to actively stewarding the money our clients and their investors give us. This major investment reflects our conviction that active ownership is vital in serving our clients and their investors."

The ten new members of the US team will report to Tim Youmans, engagement lead for North America, while the three new members of the London team will report to Dr Christine Chow, lead for Asia and emerging markets.

The expansion of its Pittsburgh-based US team comes following the merger of Hermes Investment Management and Federated Investors at the beginning of 2020.