MSCI forms 'alliance' with Microsoft to 'accelerate innovation'

MSCI and Microsoft will also explore "collaboration opportunities" to innovate ESG solutions

MSCI has announced a "strategic alliance" with Microsoft, with an aim to "accelerate innovation among the global investment industry".

The partnership will begin with a focus on migrating MSCI's existing products, data and services onto Microsoft's Azure cloud platform, starting with its index and analytics solutions, followed by ESG products and ratings, real estate data and solutions, and risk analytics platform Beon.

MSCI calls on asset managers to incorporate ESG into investment processes

MSCI and Microsoft will also explore "collaboration opportunities" to innovate climate risk and ESG solutions, utilising the former's ESG and climate solutions capabilities and the latter's Azure and Power platform.

The collaboration is intended to help investors "better understand and interpret the business risk and opportunities that climate change brings".

Henry Fernandez, chairman and CEO of MSCI, said: "Investors' needs to rapidly innovate and adapt as strategies and business models evolve, build and manage big data, and improve operational efficiencies are growing at a critical speed around the world.

"Our strategic alliance with Microsoft underscores MSCI's commitment to driving relentless innovation in the technology of our products and services to help investors achieve their desired investment outcomes."

MSCI launches new fixed income ESG and factor indices

Scott Guthrie, executive vice president, Cloud +AI, Microsoft, added: "By harnessing the power of Azure and its AI capabilities, together with MSCI's expertise and position within the investment ecosystem, we will be able to accelerate new innovations that help investors better optimise their clients' performance capabilities."