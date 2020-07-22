Invesco shuffles fixed interest team

Invesco has announced a raft of promotions in its fixed interest team, amid a wide-ranging reshuffle as a number of its funds receive new management teams.

A trio of analysts - Tom Hemmant, Ed Craven and Alexandra Ivanova - have been promoted to co-managers on some funds, with several fund managers receiving widened job responsibilities and Asad Bhatti appointed as head of emerging markets, Henley Fixed Interest.

In a statement on its website, the firm, which has seen numerous changes to its investment teams in 2020, said it wanted to encourage a depth and breadth of insight and knowledge sharing across its teams.

Co-head of fixed interest Paul Causer said: "We believe by continually recognising and rewarding the commitment and contribution these individuals make, we will ensure our clients continue to receive the depth of investment expertise and diversity of thought their investments deserve."

As part of the changes within its UK fund range, Hemmant will co-manage the Invesco Corporate Bond fund alongside Causer and Michael Matthews, as well as the Invesco High Yield fund with Thomas Moore.

Causer's co-head Paul Read will be replaced on the Invesco Monthly Income Plus fund by Rhys Davies and the Invesco Distribution fund by Craven, which will continue to be co-managed by Causer and Ciaran Mallon.

Read will also step back from the Invesco Tactical Bond fund, which will now be run by Causer, Stuart Edwards and Jack Parker.

Causer, Read and Stephen Anness will be joined on the Invesco Global Income fund by Ivanova, meanwhile.

Invesco's Luxembourg offerings will also see changes, with Hemmant added to the Invesco Euro Corporate Bond fund alongside Read and Julian Eberhardt; Moore joining Causer, Read and Stephanie Butcher on the Invesco Pan European High Income fund; Eberhardt replacing Causer on the Invesco Global Total Return (EUR) Bond fund alongside Read and Parker; and Ivanova added to the Invesco Global Income fund with Causer, Read and Anness.

The changes will take place on 31 August.