Mediolanum strengthens equity offering with manager hire

Mediolanum International Funds (MIFL) has hired David Whitehead as an equity portfolio manager in the multi-manager team, based in Dublin.

Reporting to Eoin Donegan, senior portfolio manager heading the equity multi-manager team, Whitehead will focus on portfolio management within these strategies, covering asset allocation, fund selection and portfolio construction, and will also work alongside the manager selection team.

Mediolanum AM appoints ex-Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth PM as head of equities

Whitehead brings over a decade of industry experience across various roles, most recently as senior investment analyst for DFP Pension & Investment Consultants. He has also held roles with Acumen and Trust, Beacon Trust Fund Managers, Citi and BNY Mellon, where he began his career.

The firm plans to hire further equity investment professionals as it rolls out its equity strategies platform, seeking to complement its multi-management approach by "building up its internal competencies".

Christophe Jaubert, CIO at MIFL, said: "David has the broad knowledge of financial markets and investments that makes him another great appointment for us at this time.

"His experience across investment research, asset allocation, fund selection and portfolio construction will fit well in our equity multi-manager business. We are delighted to have him onboard."