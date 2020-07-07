Mediolanum launches Global Demographic Opportunities fund

Christophe Jaubert: "Every sector of the economy is facing dramatic change and the current global pandemic will undoubtedly amplify and accelerate these change."

Mediolanum International Funds (MIF) has launched the Mediolanum Global Demographic Opportunities fund which aims to take advantage of investment opportunities presented by demographic change including an ageing population.

MIF, the European asset management platform of Mediolanum Banking Group, said the fund would be added to its ‘best brands' umbrella multi-manager offering.

It explained the fund's objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of global equity securities via an active multi-manager approach. It said it would seek to take advantage of changes in society and demographic developments across the globe.

Initially, the managers in the fund will be from Schroders and Fidelity and will take a bottom-up stock selection approach.

Mediolanum AM appoints ex-Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth PM as head of equities

The investment strategy will focus on three main demographic-related themes - the ‘silver economy', new consumers and population growth.

It explained the fund would gain exposure to companies and sectors set to benefit from the increased consumption caused by the higher average life expectancy and new needs of people over 60; companies and sectors set to benefit from consumers between the ages of 20 and 40 whose spending behaviour differs from previous generations; and companies and sectors at the forefront of developing infrastructure and offering solutions that address the scarcity of resources caused by world population growth.

MIF chief investment officer and head of research multi-management Christophe Jaubert said: "Over the last century, life expectancy across the globe has doubled and the projections for the next 30 years indicate that by 2050 we will reach almost 10 billion people and that one in five of us will be over the age of 65.

"Every sector of the economy is facing dramatic change and the current global pandemic will undoubtedly amplify and accelerate these changes. This fund aims to capitalise on the opportunities created by these new trends in consumption and the changing demographics."

The impact of shifting demographics

The fund will be made available to investors in Italy and Spain, through Mediolanum Banking Group Family Bankers, a professional network of financial planners.

The fund is powered by Med, Mediolanum International Funds proprietary investment process, specifically designed to manage retail investment solutions. The fund is part of Mediolanum Best Brands offering, a UCITS compliant umbrella registered in Dublin.