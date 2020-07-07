BlackRock's head of UK retail Roberts to lead GAM global distribution

Co-head of EMEA retail sales and head of UK retail business at BlackRock Jeremy Roberts has left the firm to join GAM Investments as global head of distribution.

The appointment comes as GAM's group head of sales and distribution Tim Rainsford steps down from the role after three years to take up another opportunity, with the firm also set to appoint a global head of institutional sales in due course to take up Rainsford's responsibilities alongside Roberts.

It follows the departure of GAM's head of UK distribution at Douglas Branson, who left the firm after 16 years earlier this month to join active asset manager Algebris as head of business development.

Roberts, who will join GAM on 1 September, brings 20 years of industry experience to the role and will also join the firm's senior leadership team.

Reporting to group CEO Peter Sanderson, Roberts has been with BlackRock since 2006 when his previous employers Mercury Asset Management and Merrill Lynch Investment Managers merged with the firm.

Prior to leading BlackRock's UK retail sales in December 2011, Roberts was head of the London discretionary sales team within its UK retail business.

Sanderson said Roberts' "leadership experience, enthusiasm and his passion to deliver outcomes for clients make him a great fit for GAM", and he would help the firm "further build on our strong distribution capabilities".

Roberts added: "GAM has an extremely strong management team, a great suite of active products and an innovative, client-centric culture and therefore I'm really looking forward to joining such a talented group of people."