Brooks Macdonald hires investment director from 7IM

Brooks Macdonald has hired Stewart Sanderson as a senior investment director for the firm, based in London.

Sanderson joins the company from 7IM, where he spent seven years as a managing director, initially developing the UK discretionary intermediate team before establishing a UK private client business.

He also brings experience from Coutts, where he was a director and team head within the wealth management division, and further roles within RBS, Allied Irish Banks and Lloyds Private Banking.

A spokesperson from Brooks Macdonald said: "We continue to invest in our existing talent and make selective high quality hires, and we are delighted to announce that Stewart Sanderson joins us today as a senior investment director in our London office."

Sanderson's hire comes following other recent appointments at the firm, most recently Chris Bishun, who joined as an investment solutions director from BlackRock, and Lynsey Cross, who moved to the firm as chief operating officer having held other c-suite roles within Amtrust International and ANV Group.