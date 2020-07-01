Square Mile acquires Ethical Money

Square Mile Investment Consulting and Research has acquired Ethical Money and its trading entity 3D Investing in a bid to enhance its ESG, SRI and impact investment capabilities.

3D Investing is a research house that assesses the underlying holdings of impact funds based on whether they can make a "positive or measurable" environmental or social change.

A spokesperson for Square Mile said this is an "excellent complement" to the firm's responsible investing research, which lists funds under three categories: exclusion, sustainability and impact, and assesses them based on their long-term performance objectives as well as their ESG capabilities.

The acquisition will see 3D Investing founder John Fleetwood become director, responsible and sustainable investing at Square Mile. He will also work with the company's executive committee to improve its independent assessment of funds aiming to achieve a positive impact. 3D Investing's branding will be retained.

Richard Romer-Lee, managing director at Square Mile, said: "Responsible and impact investing are now a central consideration for growing numbers of advisers and their clients.

"For many, the potential for contributing to a better society and protecting the environment is just as important as a financial gain. However, it is equally important for investors to be able to quantify the impact for good that their investments have. Through 3D Investing, John has built a highly-regarded centre of excellence for assessing this impact."

Fleetwood added: "I am delighted to be joining Square Mile, as the additional resource will enable the further development of the 3D Investing ratings and bring our services to a much wider market.

"Our services are highly complementary and bringing them together will create a market leader in the responsible and sustainable investing market."

3D Investing, which was founded in 2014, uses a 3D Star Rating system to help advisers and DFMs identify which funds best meet the company's philosophy as "doing good, avoiding harm and leading change".

The ratings system is applied to more than 270 responsible and sustainable-focused funds. The firm also publishes a bi-annual Good Investment Review.