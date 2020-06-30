Janus Henderson's Marc Pinto to retire

Janus Henderson has announced that Marc Pinto is to retire from the firm and the mutual funds industry, following 26 years with the firm and 37 within asset management.

Pinto, who manages the Balanced and Growth & Income strategies for the firm, will work with co-manager Jeremiah Buckley through a transition period to 2 April 2021, at which time he will hand over primary portfolio management responsibilities for the strategies.

Buckley joined Janus Henderson in 1998 and has partnered closely with Pinto over his tenure, including in a portfolio management role for the past six years. He joined as a research analyst covering consumer, industrials, financials, media, software and telecoms, before moving to consumer sector lead for a decade and then transitioning to full-time portfolio management.

David Chung, currently industrials sector lead and research analyst on the centralised research team, will be appointed assistant portfolio manager on the strategies, effective 30 June 2020.

George Maris, co-head of equities at Janus Henderson Investors, said: "Marc is a valued member of the Janus Henderson investment team and helped shape the culture of the firm over the past 26 years.

"He made many important contributions to Janus Henderson and our clients, including, but not limited to, as portfolio manager, thought leader and senior leader.

"I speak for the entire firm when I say his experience, leadership and friendship will be missed. We look forward to keeping in close contact with him and his family as he embarks on the next chapter."

He added: "Both Marc and Jeremiah were instrumental in building the foundation of the successful effort that generated excellent risk-adjusted returns for our clients over many years.

"Given the lengthy transition period, Jeremiah's 22 years of experience and their many years of partnership, we expect this to be a seamless evolution.

"I have the utmost confidence in the continuing investment team, whose investment process, philosophy and team approach remain unchanged.

"We are fortunate to possess significant professional depth and robust transition plans which are designed to respond to naturally occurring personnel changes without significant disruption to our clients or our business."