ASI's Bambos Hambi named Quilter Investors CEO as Simpson retires

Head of multi-manager strategies at Aberdeen Standard Investments Bambos Hambi has been appointed as CEO of Quilter Investors ahead of the retirement of Paul Simpson.

Hambi, who took on full leadership of ASI's multi-manager offering in September following the departure of co-head James Millard, brings more than 30 years of experience in fund selection to the role.

He has previously held multi-manager roles at other firms prior to his near-decade with ASI, including Gartmore and Rothschild Asset Management.

The appointment sees Hambi rejoin Quilter, where he spent a decade in the early part of his career.

He will join towards the end of the year and take over from Simpson, who was appointed CEO of Quilter Investors in January 2018. Simpson's career began at Deutsche Bank and UBS before moving into investment management at De Putron Fund Management.

CEO of Quilter Paul Feeney said Hambi's "skill and experience in manager and fund selection further strengthens our investment capability as we continue to build exceptional investment solutions that deliver for clients and advisers".

Hambi added: "Having worked for Quilter at the beginning of my career it feels wonderful to be coming full circle and I'm thrilled I can be involved in the next phase of Quilter Investors growth".

Change at ASI

In a statement, ASI said Hambi's day-to-day duties would be taken on by the leadership team of head of research Simon Wood, head of portfolio management Joe Wiggins, senior investment manager Katie Trowsdale and head of MMS investment platform Dee Jones. The leadership team will in the short term report directly to global head of product and clients solutions Robert McKillop and other senior investment managers.

Hambi had reduced his day to day portfolio management responsibilities and was directly involved as co-manager in four of the 14 ranges managed by the team.

As a result of his departure, Trowsdale will take on the MyFolio Managed and multi manager ranges, and Wiggins will manage the MyFolio Market and MyFolio index ranges.

McKillop said: "Bambos will leave with our thanks for his support for the Multi-Manager Solutions capability and his overall contribution to the organisation over the last nine years. We wish him well in his new role.

"We have one of the strongest multi-manager teams in the industry. The continuity in portfolio management and leadership structure will ensure there is no impact on the management of the portfolios."