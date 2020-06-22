Rathbones launches two new multi-asset funds in RMAP range

Rathbone Unit Trust Management has added two new funds to its Rathbone Multi-Asset Portfolio (RMAP) range, both of which will be co-managed by David Coombs and Will McIntosh-Whyte.

The Rathbone Multi-Asset Defensive Growth Portfolio has a target return of CPI plus 2% - with less than half of the volatility of the FTSE Developed index - over any rolling five-year period. The Rathbone Multi-Asset Dynamic Growth Portfolio aims for less than five-sixths of the volatility of the FTSE Developed index and to beat CPI by at least 4% over the same time frame.

The addition of the new funds will take the RMAP range up to a suite of six offerings, including the RMAP Total Return, Strategic Income, Strategic Growth and Enhanced Growth funds. All funds use Rathbone's LED investment process, which considers the correct combination of liquidity, equity-like risk and diversifiers across each portfolio.

Mike Webb, CEO of Rathbone Unit Trust Management, said: "Following significant interest in these strategies from Rathbones' MPS clients, we decided to create unitised versions for the wider market.

"For investors who do not require the additional services of our MPS offering, these new funds provide cost-effective access to target return profiles which complement the existing range of multi-asset portfolio funds.

"The Rathbone Multi-Asset Portfolios have a long track record and have proven their ability to deliver returns through different market conditions."

David Coombs, fund manager on the Rathbone Multi-Asset Portfolios, said: "With the availability of these strategies in a simplified fund structure, the Rathbone Multi-Asset Portfolio fund range now offers advisers a multi-asset suite which meets the needs of the majority of clients, from lower risk profiles to higher, providing a comprehensive market solution.

"In tandem with our other multi-asset funds, these will invest directly and allow a far greater universe of investments and more tools to manage risk, than traditional model portfolios."

Coombs and McIntosh-Whyte will be supported by investment specialist Craig Brown. S share classes of the defensive growth and dynamic growth portfolios will have OCFs of 0.6% and 0.66% respectively.