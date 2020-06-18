Neuberger Berman appoints State Street analyst to lead stewardship efforts

McSherry work closely with NB's proxy voting and governance committee to support the firm's stewardship goals

Neuberger Berman (NB) has appointed Caitlin McSherry as director of investment stewardship on the ESG investment team, with responsibility for overseeing the firm’s proxy voting processes.

McSherry, who previously served as vice president and analyst at State Street Global Advisors (SSGA), will report to head of ESG investing Jonathan Bailey, and work closely with portfolio managers and analysts to enhance long-term value for clients.

McSherry was previously responsible for SSGA's global proxy voting guidelines and led engagements with management and board members on ESG issues.

NB, which claims to be the first large asset manager to disclose a "meaningful number of key proxy votes in advance of annual shareholder meetings", participated in 4,738 shareholder meeting votes in 2019, representing a 7.5% increase since 2016.

The firm said McSherry's appointment "further strengthens" NB's capabilities "to engage with portfolio companies to seek to attain sustainable, long-term returns".

McSherry has also worked at Brightfields Development, where she managed the development of utility-scale renewable energy projects and crafted environmental liability risk management strategies.

Bailey said: "As an active manager, engagement is at the heart of our investment processes across asset classes.

"Caitlin will be an important partner to our Portfolio Managers in seeking to affect positive change while delivering value for clients. We look forward to her continuing our industry-leading innovation in proxy voting and engagement."