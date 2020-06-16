RLAM strengthens global credit team

The latest arrivals have increased the global credit team's size to ten

Royal London Asset Management (RLAM) has announced the appointment of Dilawer Farazi, Sunil Patel and Mounia Chaoui Roquai, expanding its global credit team.

Led by Azhar Hussain, the team now stands ten strong, including Sebastien Poulin, recently promoted to head of global credit research and Alex Robertson, who recently joined from RLAM's sterling fixed income team as an investment analyst.

The new hires have enabled the team to be "fully equipped to focus on global corporate credit across the whole rating spectrum", which began with the launch of the Multi-Asset Credit fund in 2017.

Farazi joins as a fund manager and emerging markets specialist from Loomis Sayles, having began his career at Gulf International Bank in 2005.

Patel joins from Aviva Investors as a senior analyst covering utility, service and industrial sectors, and has held previous roles with AXA and Insight Investment, where he began his investment career in 2008.

Chaoui Roquai has been appointed investment analyst covering broadcasting and technology, and joins the firm from S&P's corporate ratings department.

Hussain said: "The external additions to the team give RLAM a solid breadth of expertise across global high yield, leveraged loans and investment grade debt.

"Corporate credit has never been so attractive and our investment in additional resources, a promotion and an internal hire demonstrate RLAM's commitment to providing truly diversified options for our clients in this area."