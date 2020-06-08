KKV expands leadership and investment team with triple hire

KKV Investment Management has announced the appointment of Ken Hillen as executive chairman, and Chris Greener and Christian Holder as investment managers, effective immediately.

Bringing over four decades of experience in the industry, notably as senior corporate director at RBS, managing director, Scotland & Northern Ireland at Anglo Irish bank and head of commercial and corporate banking, Scotland at Bank of Ireland, Hillen will undertake a "significant" leadership role, including chairing the management committee of KKV.

Greener and Holder both join from White Circle Capital, a firm specialising in private debt, which they founded in 2017, each bringing over 20 years' experience in financial services.

Prior to White Circle, Greener managed €8bn of European asset backed credit at BlackRock and also held roles at Société Générale, RBS and UBS.

Holder worked for Jupiter Asset Management as a senior credit analyst covering securitised and corporate credit, before which he held roles as a lead investment manager in European asset backed credit at BlackRock and as an associate director at Fitch Ratings, where he began his career.

The hires come as KKV, launched less than two months ago, formally commences management of the SQN Asset Finance Income and SQN Secured Income funds, bringing the firm's assets under management to £425m

Marino Orn Tryggvason, CEO of Kvika banki, said: "Kvika launched operations in the UK in early 2017. We have seen many successes to date and are pleased to see KKV secure mandates to manage two listed UK funds, which is an important step in our development in the UK whilst aligning well with Kvika's strategic focus on asset and fund management."

Dawn Kendall, CIO of KKV, added: "We are delighted to announce these senior appointments today, enhancing the depth and breadth of KKV's experience within the sector. Chris and Christian bring with them an unrivalled track record in fixed income and we look forward to working together over the coming years."

Hillen said: "It gives me great pleasure to join KKV as executive chairman, having worked on the successful turnaround of the SQN Secured Income fund mandate with Dawn for the past four years.

"I look forward to the future growth and development of the business, working alongside senior management and the broader team."