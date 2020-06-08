Anne Richards warns of looming solvency crisis - reports

Anne Richards, CEO of Fidelity International, has warned of a solvency crisis in public businesses as economies emerge from lockdown, which the asset management industry will not be able to fix alone, the Financial Times has reported.

She said multiple businesses would require a capital injection to offset the debt accumulated during the crisis, but added that businesses must ensure access to as many pools of capital as possible: "The [asset management] industry is not going to be enough to solve this solvency problem."

Anne Richards: Asset managers must unite to save capitalism

Many businesses have received funding from government and central banks they will need to repay - the scale of which is so great, according to Richards, that it is "either going to be written off or sit on balance sheets, where it will have a depressing effect".

In the two months from late March, the UK has already seen more than 50 share placings, according to PrimaryBid, but even more firms are expected to utilise share sales to balance debt to equity ratios, while others will attempt to build cash to enable them to purchase distressed companies.

Fund houses globally are currently holding larger cash piles than usual at 5.7% as opposed to the ten year average of 4.7%, according to a Bank of America survey, but Richards said that there were not huge levels of cash quickly available to support businesses.

She added that the speed of action from central banks had stabilised markets, which has given people confidence that although "we might be going into a deep recession, that does not mean a financial crisis".