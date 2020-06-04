Hawksmoor IM chairman Brent to step down

James Brent will stand down as chairman of Hawksmoor Investment Management at the end of June, the company confirmed on Thursday (4 June).

Non-executive director Anthony Deacon will become interim chairman until a replacement for Brent is found, Hawksmoor said.

Brent joined Hawksmoor in early 2018 as non-executive director before becoming chairman. The firm said Brent had made an invaluable contribution, bringing his considerable skills and expertise to the organisation.

Hawksmoor Distribution fund predicts 25% 'haircut' to dividend payments over next 12 months

Hawksmoor CEO Sarah Soar said she had "thoroughly enjoyed working with James and I am extremely grateful to him for everything he has done for Hawksmoor".

Brent said: "Hawksmoor is a great firm with some very talented professionals. I have no doubt that under Sarah's leadership - and properly supported - the firm has the opportunity to grow profitably in the medium and longer term while providing exemplary service to its clients."

He spent 25 years at Schroders, where he was its youngest ever director before becoming global head and chairman of Citigroup's real estate and lodging business.

Hawksmoor's website said Deacon was a solicitor specialising in tax, trusts and succession planning. He is currently also non-executive director at Hine Downing Financial Services.