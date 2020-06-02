Cazenove Capital's global economist Mui to depart

Cazenove Capital's global economist Janet Mui has left the firm after nine years.

Mui had spent four years as global economist for Cazenove, where she was responsible for designing and maintaining its macro input framework, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Mui posted on the social media network that she had left with "a heavy heart".

"It has been an amazing journey and I am very grateful for the superb opportunities given to me at Schroders/Cazenove," Mui added.

Cazenove Capital launches five sustainable model portfolios

A spokesperson for Schroders confirmed Mui had left with its "thanks and best wishes for the future".

The firm said Cazenove's investment committee would continue to work closely with Schroders' chief economist and strategist Keith Wade and other members of the Schroders economics team.

Mui joined Cazenove as research executive to the company's CIO in 2011, before being promoted to economist two years later. She was appointed as global economist in 2016.

Mui joined the company from Citi's Hong Kong office, where she was relationship manager for four years.