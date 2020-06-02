Amundi expands responsible ETF range with eight launches

Four of the new ETFs will track the MSCI ESG Universal Select index

Amundi has expanded its responsible ETF offering with the launch of eight new equity funds replicating indices from the MSCI ESG range.

Four of the new ETFs will track the MSCI ESG Universal Select index, offering investors access to a "broad and diversified market exposure" with an ESG tilt across global, Eurozone, European and US products.

Three more of the new funds track the MSCI Leaders Select 5% Issuer Capped index, which selects the 50% ESG front runners from each sector, and will be offered in a global, European and US iteration.

The final ETF will track the MSCI EMU SRI 5% Issuer Capped index range, thereby expanding the existing equity and fixed income Amundi SRI ETF range.

Fannie Wurtz, head of Amundi ETF, indexing and smart beta, said: "We strongly believe that ETF and index management has a critical role to play in the accelerating adoption of responsible investing among all types of investors.

"We have seen that there is no one size fits all approach to responsible investing and our ETF range reflects precisely that. As a trusted solutions provider, we want to offer investors simple and ready-to-use tools that will help them easily implement their ESG strategy depending on their objectives and constraints.

"We will continue expanding our responsible range with further ETF launches in the near future."